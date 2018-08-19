Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 957,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,698,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,298,000 after purchasing an additional 597,089 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,829,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

