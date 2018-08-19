Medtronic PLC (MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

