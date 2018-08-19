MediBloc [MEDX] Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [MEDX] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. MediBloc [MEDX] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $48,032.00 worth of MediBloc [MEDX] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [MEDX] has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [MEDX] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00296399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00155407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [MEDX] Profile

MediBloc [MEDX] launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [MEDX]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MediBloc [MEDX]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [MEDX]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [MEDX] is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MEDX]

MediBloc [MEDX] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DEx.top, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MEDX] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MEDX] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MEDX] using one of the exchanges listed above.

