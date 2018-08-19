McEwen Mining (MUX) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Critical Survey

McEwen Mining (NYSE: HMY) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harmony Gold Mining pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.51 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -63.67 Harmony Gold Mining $1.42 billion 0.47 $17.00 million $0.21 7.10

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.96, suggesting that its share price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -14.56% -2.68% -2.36% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McEwen Mining and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 1 0 2.00

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.42%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

