McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.01 on September 4th

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

MUX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $725.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of -1.47.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

MUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

