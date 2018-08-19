Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $161.15 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.