McDermott International Inc (MDR) Shares Sold by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors reduced its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750,371 shares during the period. McDermott International accounts for 1.8% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors owned 0.43% of McDermott International worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 549.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $218,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $332,000.
MDR stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. McDermott International Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.81.
In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.
About McDermott International
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.
