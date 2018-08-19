McDermott International Inc (MDR) Shares Sold by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors reduced its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750,371 shares during the period. McDermott International accounts for 1.8% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors owned 0.43% of McDermott International worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 549.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $218,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter worth $332,000.

MDR stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. McDermott International Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDermott International news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

