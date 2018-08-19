MCAP Price Up 57.5% This Week (MCAP)

MCAP (CURRENCY:MCAP) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, MCAP has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. One MCAP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, C-CEX and Mercatox. MCAP has a total market capitalization of $313,893.00 and approximately $11,543.00 worth of MCAP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00300198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MCAP

MCAP’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. MCAP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,490,000 tokens. MCAP’s official Twitter account is @MCAPlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCAP’s official website is bitcoingrowthfund.com/mcap

Buying and Selling MCAP

MCAP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCAP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCAP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCAP using one of the exchanges listed above.

