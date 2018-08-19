Mastercard Inc (MA) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $197,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,330,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,136,000 after purchasing an additional 646,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,894,372,000 after purchasing an additional 335,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,071,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Mastercard stock opened at $203.21 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

