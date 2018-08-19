Marshalls (MSLH) Price Target Raised to GBX 530

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.51) to GBX 530 ($6.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.38) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Marshalls to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 475 ($6.06) to GBX 455 ($5.80) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Marshalls from GBX 505 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.19) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 490 ($6.25).

MSLH opened at GBX 481.40 ($6.14) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 333.10 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.60 ($6.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Vanda Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £61,500 ($78,453.88). Insiders have bought a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $6,194,999 in the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

