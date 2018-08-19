MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Compass Point started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.43.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,470,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673,397.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,555,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.