Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,177 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,360,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 130,360 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,562,000. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,397,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,882,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.