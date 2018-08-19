Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Marathon Petroleum worth $66,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,563,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

