Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,785 shares of company stock worth $30,772,135 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,882.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,925.00. The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

