Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

