Manifold Fund Advisors LLC Sells 35,992 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Manifold Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 10.0% of Manifold Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manifold Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $458,410,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10,926.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,666 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

