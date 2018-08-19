Madison Square Garden (MSG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5292655310191 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.20.

Shares of MSG opened at $298.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

