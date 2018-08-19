Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of Delek US worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DK shares. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

DK stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other news, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,231,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $89,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,982 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,769. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

