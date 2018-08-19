Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 40,843.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $555.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.22%. equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

