Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. CIBC raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.35 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$7.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.43. 1,183,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,455. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

