Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $97.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nomura increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $131.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.