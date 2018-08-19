Lucie Martel Sells 1,430 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total transaction of C$150,350.20.

IFC stock opened at C$106.99 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$91.65 and a 52 week high of C$109.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.10.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

