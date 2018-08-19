Lucie Martel Sells 1,430 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total transaction of C$150,350.20.

IFC stock opened at C$106.99 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$91.65 and a 52 week high of C$109.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.10.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

