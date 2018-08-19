LSV Asset Management Sells 2,836,523 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,836,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.20% of Flex worth $89,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Flex by 240.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 34.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Flex by 53.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $3,469,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,421,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $26,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,939. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

