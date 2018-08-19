LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.95% of Sanderson Farms worth $118,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $6,068,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $8,129,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 37.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $423,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.22.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

