LSV Asset Management Buys 673,155 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,155 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.61% of Foot Locker worth $99,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,999 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 141,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,673,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

