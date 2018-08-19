LSI Industries (LYTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYTS. Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 404,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.