Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $914,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 116,202 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,015.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

