Loop Capital Reiterates $76.00 Price Target for Kraton (KRA)

Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on Kraton (NYSE:KRA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $77,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,024 shares in the company, valued at $338,767.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $511,399.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,629 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kraton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Kraton by 24.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kraton by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Kraton by 20.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.