Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin, being the largest defense contractor in the world, enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipments in domestic as well as international markets. Consequently, strong order growth has been a primary growth driver for this company. Lately, the company has been witnessing strong demand for its equipment, ranging from C-130J aircraft in France and Germany to helicopters in Poland to missile defense systems in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East regions. It continues to be a strong cash generator, helping it to take important cash deployment decisions. However, the company faces intense competition for its broad portfolio of products and services in both domestic and international markets. Also, its satellite programs at its Space business segment is experiencing performance issues related to the development of a modernized LM 2100 satellite platform. Its shares have also underperformed its industry in past one year.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $291.52 and a 12-month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

