LKQ Co. (LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,042,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,524 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,978,000 after buying an additional 857,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LKQ by 29.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,355,000 after buying an additional 1,077,847 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,646,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after buying an additional 576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,313,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,759,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 1,530,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

