Lightpaycoin (LPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $809,248.00

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00089482 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $809,248.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00302942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00155923 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 1,528,422 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,647 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Lightpaycoin Coin Trading

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

