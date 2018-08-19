Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $597,185.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $10.10 or 0.00157097 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $597,185.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00891239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003874 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

