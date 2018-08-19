Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LILA. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $56,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 244,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,463. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

