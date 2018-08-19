Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LILA. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.
In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $56,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LILA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 244,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,463. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A
Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.