Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.04

News coverage about Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3436504711124 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

