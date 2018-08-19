Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 138,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,334,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,924,615 shares of company stock worth $22,552,542 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 446.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 138,456 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5,444.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

