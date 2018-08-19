LetItRide (LIR) Reaches Market Cap of $31,314.00

LetItRide (CURRENCY:LIR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, LetItRide has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. LetItRide has a market cap of $31,314.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LetItRide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LetItRide coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About LetItRide

LetItRide (CRYPTO:LIR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. LetItRide’s total supply is 37,696,694 coins. LetItRide’s official Twitter account is @LetItRide_Dice . LetItRide’s official website is www.letitri.de

Buying and Selling LetItRide

LetItRide can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LetItRide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LetItRide should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LetItRide using one of the exchanges listed above.

