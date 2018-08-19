Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEO. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($61.69).

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO opened at €36.28 ($41.23) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.