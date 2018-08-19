Lendingblock 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,983.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.61 million and $4,983.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00300198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00155789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,772,963 tokens. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lendingblock Token Trading

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

