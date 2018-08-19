Lancaster Colony (LANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.77

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.77 and last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. CL King downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,549,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,209,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 521,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,267,000 after buying an additional 162,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,581,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

