Lancaster Colony (LANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.77

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.77 and last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.35.
A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. CL King downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)
Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.
