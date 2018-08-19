Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Citigroup

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.20.

LAMR stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

