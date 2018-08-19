Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Chevron stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

