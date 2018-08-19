L Brands Inc (LB) Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of L Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.