Kush Bottles (KSHB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kush Bottles (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions to medical and recreational cannabis industries. The Company specializes in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions for the cannabis industry. Its packaging business primarily consists of bottles, bags, tubes and containers. The company offers labeling and customization capabilities to its customers’ packaging design processes. Its products are utilized by local urban farmers, green house growers and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. The company sells primarily into the business-to-business market, which includes legally operating medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers and marijuana infused product producers. It provides smaller sized containers composed of either polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass. Kush Bottles, Inc., is based in Santa Ana, United States. “

Get Kush Bottles alerts:

Shares of Kush Bottles stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Kush Bottles has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Kush Bottles (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kush Bottles had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kush Bottles will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc markets and sells packaging products and solutions in the United States. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; cartridges and batteries; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone-lined polystyrene containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kush Bottles (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kush Bottles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kush Bottles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.