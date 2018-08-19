Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors

Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 2.1% of Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.35 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

