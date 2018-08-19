Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,276 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $85.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

