Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koninklijke Philips earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1817542047328 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.15. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

