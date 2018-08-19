Kona Grill (KONA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kona Grill earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.3804975066798 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KONA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kona Grill to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Kona Grill alerts:

Shares of KONA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.55. 8,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kona Grill has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter. Kona Grill had a negative return on equity of 114.10% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.