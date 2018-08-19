Kirby Co. (KEX) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,384 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,941,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kirby by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,012,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $32,150,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 12,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,121,978.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Mosley sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $673,208.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock worth $2,260,359 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $84.35 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

