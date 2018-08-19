Kimberly Clark (KMB) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $1,229,426. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 408,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

