Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.72-$0.82 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $62.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.